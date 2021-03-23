Snow tapers off with dry conditions this afternoon

Good morning.

Snow showers have been pushing to the south all morning long from the Hi-Line.

You can expect for them to taper off though as we head into the later morning hours.

Clouds will start to break apart for a partly sunny to mostly sunny late afternoon.

Temperatures climb into the low 40s for many allowing for the snow to melt; however, temperatures fall down to the 20s tonight allowing for patchy black ice possible for Wednesday morning.

Our next best chance to see any snow will be on Thursday.