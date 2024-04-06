Snow, rain, wind, and chilly temperatures this weekend

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for some locations west of the Continental Divide until 6am/9am Saturday; for locations along the Divide and out to I-15 (including the Rocky Mountain Front and Great Falls) until 3am Saturday; for some of the mountains in southwestern, central, and north-central Montana from 12am/6am Saturday until 12am Monday; and for portions of southeastern Montana from 6pm Saturday until 12pm Monday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Judith and Snowy Mountains in Fergus County from 12am Saturday until 12am Monday and for the Bighorn and Pryor Mountains from 6am Saturday until 6pm Monday.

There are going to be areas of precipitation around tonight, especially around the Helena area and in central and western portions of north-central Montana, as a storm system begins to impact our area. In the lower elevations, the precipitation will start out as rain, but will mix in with and switch-over to snow as we go through this evening and tonight. The one exception being in eastern portions of north-central Montana where the precipitation will remain as rain tonight. Some of this precipitation may also be moderate to heavy at times. A few thunderstorms with gusty winds and small to medium-sized hail are also possible this evening and tonight.

There are then going to be widespread areas of snow and rain around tomorrow, and there are going to be scattered areas of rain and snow around on Sunday as a storm system passes by our area to the south. Right now, in the lower elevations, the better chance to see snow will be tonight and tomorrow with a better chance of rain on Sunday. Some of the precipitation that falls this weekend may also be moderate to heavy at times. We are also going to have overcast skies this weekend.

In the lower elevations in central and north-central Montana, a coating to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected, with isolated higher amounts possible. In the lower elevations in northeastern Montana, little to no snow accumulation is expected. In the mountains, up to a foot of snow accumulation is possible, with up to two feet of snow accumulation possible in the Judith and Snowy mountains. This snow will create difficult travel conditions in some areas, so please use caution if you are going to be traveling anywhere this weekend.

It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to range from the upper 20s to the mid 40s. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are also going to have gusty winds around in some areas this weekend, especially tomorrow afternoon through tomorrow night, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be chilly this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations, with Sunday being the warmer day for most. In northeastern Montana, highs are going to be in the 50s tomorrow and the 40s on Sunday.

On Monday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with a few lingering rain and snow showers around, mainly in locations east of I-15 and especially during the morning. Right now, the best viewing conditions for the solar eclipse on Monday, which will occur between approximately 11:30am and 2:00pm will be in central and western Montana. It is also going to be warmer and a bit breezy on Monday as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and comfortable temperatures on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few rain and mountain snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening and generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to feel nice outside on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.