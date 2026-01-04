Snow in the mountains, periods of rain at lower elevations this weekend

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Low temperatures remain colder for Northern and Northeastern locations tonight, expected in the teens and 20s, while other central locations from Choteau through Great Falls and Lewistown will likely see low temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with chances if lower elevation rain/freezing rain and mountain snow. Breezy conditions are expected around the Rocky Mountain Front through Lewistown tonight.

A series of mostly disorganized disturbances and moisture moving out of an upper-level trough means periods of precipitation through Monday for areas around the continental divide. A few scattered showers are possible with the passage of these disturbances further east across the forecast area, mainly overnight tonight and again on Monday.

A shallow cold airmass is likely to linger along the Hi-line this evening through Sunday morning, bringing low clouds and areas of fog with some risk for spotty light freezing rain showers overnight. Snow levels from 6000-7000ft tonight will gradually lower to around 5000 ft by Sunday night. Areas along the divide in Glacier NP and southwestern areas will see the most persistent periods of snowfall through Monday.

For Sunday, expect mostly sunny/partly sunny skies with lingering chances of mountain snow and lower chances of rain, mainly around the continental divide. High temperatures are expected in the 40s and 50s for Central/North Central locations, with Northeastern areas seeing 30s. Expect widespread breezy conditions with the windiest gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front up to 50 mph.

Temperatures across the majority of the forecast area will be well above seasonal averages again on Sunday before cooling slightly early next week as heights fall as the low pressure moves in. Expect windy conditions across much of the area early next week with the strongest winds likely on Tuesday.

Another series of shortwave disturbances is likely to move through, bringing some additional cooling mainly to northern regions. Overall temperatures will likely stay slightly above seasonal for early January. Timing of individual waves and moisture is still uncertain, but this pattern would favor additional rounds of mountain snow with some opportunities for lower elevation snow showers.