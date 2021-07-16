Smoky/Hazy and Hot With a Chance of a Few Showers and Storms on Friday

Due to wildfires burning locally, and due to wildfires burning in other states throughout the western U.S., hazy and/or smoky skies are expected for the foreseeable future here in central Montana. With this haze/smoke in the air, it is possible that the air quality may become unhealthy for sensitive groups at times, so if you are sensitive to increased particulates in the atmosphere, then you may want to try and limit your time outdoors. High fire danger is also expected for the foreseeable future as all of Montana is at least abnormally dry right now, so please do your part in making sure that we do not have any new human-caused wildfires here in Big Sky Country.

We are going to have a chance to see a few rain showers and thunderstorms tonight, tomorrow, and early tomorrow night as a couple disturbances pass through our area. These showers/thunderstorms are going to be widely scattered in nature though, so many locations are going to remain dry, but some locations will get to see a little bit of precipitation, especially locations that are in south-central and southwestern Montana. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow, and decreasing clouds tomorrow night.

It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. It is then going to be hot again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s in central Montana and the low 100s in eastern Montana.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected this weekend as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have increasing clouds on Monday and decreasing clouds on Tuesday as a disturbance passes through our area. A couple stray rain showers and/or thunderstorms are also possible on Tuesday. There are then going to be a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday and Thursday as some monsoonal moisture tries to work its way into our area. We are also going to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and Thursday.

It is also going to be very hot this weekend and next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. Right now, Sunday and Monday are going to be the hottest days during this stretch with highs in the 100s for most towns/cities in Montana. There is also an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for most locations east of I-15 from 12pm Saturday (or Sunday) through 9pm Wednesday due to these dangerously hot conditions. Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday and Tuesday in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.