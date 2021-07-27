Smoky and Very Hot Again on Tuesday

Due to wildfires burning locally, and due to wildfires burning in other states throughout the western U.S., smoky and/or hazy skies are expected for the foreseeable future here in Montana. With this smoke in the air, the air quality is likely going to continue to be in the “moderate” or “unhealthy for sensitive groups” categories for the foreseeable future, so if you are sensitive to increased particulates in the atmosphere, then you may want to try and limit your time outdoors. There is also an Air Quality Alert in effect until at least 9am tomorrow morning for parts of Montana.

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening, as some monsoonal moisture works its way into our area and as a cool front begins to pass through our area. Breezy conditions (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph) are also expected for a couple hours tomorrow afternoon/evening with the passage of this cool front. It is also going to be very hot tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s in most locations. There is also a Heat Advisory in effect for central Montana from 6am tomorrow through 12am on Wednesday, and there is an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for eastern Montana from 9am tomorrow until 12am Wednesday due to this heat.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as some more monsoonal moisture works its way into our area. There are then going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around Friday afternoon/evening, Saturday afternoon/evening, and Sunday afternoon/evening as some monsoonal moisture continues to work its way into our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

It is also going to continue to be hot on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as highs are generally going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Mild nights are also expected from Wednesday night through Saturday night as lows are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around in eastern Montana and along the Hi-Line from Wednesday through Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Monday as a disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to be a bit cooler next Monday than they are going to be over the next week as highs are going to be in the mid 80s.