Showers Around Monday Night, Then Increasing Wind on Tuesday

A High Wind Watch is in effect for a lot of central Montana from 12am or 6am Wednesday through 6pm Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds on Wednesday are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60+ mph are going to be possible at times.

There are going to be valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around tonight, especially in locations east of I-15, as a storm system passes through our area. 0.1 to 0.25 inches of precipitation is expected tonight in in a lot of locations east of I-15. Some isolated locations may also pick up nearly 0.5” of precipitation tonight. Many locations west of I-15 are likely going to receive less than 0.1” of precipitation tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing clouds with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, especially during the morning, as a storm system leaves our area. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers, generally during the morning and especially in the mountains, as another storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be windy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. Cool temperatures are also expected on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in most locations.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday as high pressure is briefly going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on Thursday are also going to be warmer than the temperatures on Wednesday are going to be as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy Thursday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a strong cold front begins to approach our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds with a chance of valley snow/rain and mountain snow showers on Saturday, generally during the morning, as this cold front leaves our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot between Friday and Saturday as highs on Friday are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the low to mid 40s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Halloween (Sunday) and on Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly on these two days as highs are only going to be in the 40s. Also, if you plan on trick-or-treating Sunday evening, make sure you bundle up as temperatures are only going to be in the 30s.