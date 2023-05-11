Showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for eastern Montana until 6am Saturday. Flooding due to excessive rainfall is possible.

Precipitation will become more widespread as we go through tonight, initially developing over southern and central Montana and then working its way into north-central Montana after midnight. Rain is then likely tomorrow in eastern Montana and there are going to be scattered showers tomorrow in central and north-central Montana. Some thunderstorms are also possible tonight and tomorrow.

Some of the rain that falls tomorrow may also be heavy at times, especially in eastern Montana, where there is a marginal to slight risk for excessive rainfall, which means that flash flooding is possible. In eastern Montana, over an inch of precipitation is probable through Friday evening. In central and north-central Montana, generally less than a half inch of rainfall is expected.

We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow, with some decrease in the cloud cover tomorrow afternoon/evening. It is also going to be cool tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the 40s and low 50s and highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15, as a storm system lingers near our area. Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Saturday as this storm system finally begins to leave our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Saturday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Friday and Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Seasonable temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and 60s.

Beautiful weather is then expected on Mother’s Day (Sunday) and Monday as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Sunday and the 70s on Monday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the PM hours. It is also going to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.