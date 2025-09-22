WEATHER DISCUSSION: Most of the region saw one more day of above-average and warm temperatures before a cold front moves in tonight. Other than portions of the Rocky Mountain Front which saw temperatures in the 60s/70s, most of Central and Eastern MT saw high temperatures in the low to upper-80s with mostly sunny skies.

Showers and thunderstorms tonight, cooler temperatures tomorrow

As we head through this evening, expect increasing clouds and showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be expected in the mid-40s to 50s with breezy conditions, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph.

The Pacific cold front approaches this evening, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be a few stronger storms, with the main impact being gusty winds. For Monday morning, expect breezy conditions a few left over showers pushing East. By Monday late afternoon and evening, most of the showers look to move out of the area, making way for some sunny evening skies and drier conditions. Temperatures will be cooler Monday than they have been, but still close to seasonal average. Expect high temperatures in the mid to upper-60s and low-70s.

The cool temperatures will not last long as warmer air moves back into the region on Tuesday. By Wednesday, afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s to near 90s, which will be about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. The above normal temperatures will continue into next weekend, just not as hot as the mid-week temperatures though.

