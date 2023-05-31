Showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon/evening

As we go through the rest of the work week, an upper-level trough near the Gulf of Alaska is going to strengthen and slowly shift towards the southeast. This upper-level trough is going to provide us with a moist and unstable southwesterly/southerly flow aloft, which is going to allow multiple disturbances to impact our area, with each disturbance bringing a round of showers & storms to our area. This trough will weaken a bit this weekend, which will allow the coverage of precipitation to gradually decrease and the temperatures to warm back up.

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around in central Montana before midnight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be mild/warm on these two days as highs are going to range from the upper 60s to the mid 80s.

Friday is then going to be a wet day as there are going to be areas of stratiform rain and scattered showers around throughout the day. A few thunderstorms are also possible on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be cloudy and cool on Friday as highs are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Saturday, there are going to be some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around, especially in locations east of I-15, as Friday’s disturbance lingers around our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 60s and 70s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as another disturbance impacts our area. It is also going to be warmer on Sunday than it is going to be on Friday and Saturday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday and mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. It is also going to continue to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations (low to mid 80s in northeastern Montana).