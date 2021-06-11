Showers and Storms Tonight, Then Some Much Nicer Weather Tomorrow and This Weekend

There are going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around tonight, especially before midnight, as a surface cold front and an upper-level trough work their way through our area. Some of the thunderstorms tonight may also be severe with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Locations in east-central and eastern Montana have the best chance to see some severe thunderstorms tonight, and that is why there is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for these locations until 10pm tonight. It is also going to be chilly tonight in central Montana as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s, and it is going to be cool tonight in eastern Montana as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tomorrow and Saturday are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions as a couple disturbances pass by our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs tomorrow are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in central Montana and the mid to upper 80s in eastern Montana. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow and Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. There is also a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for Fort Peck Lake through 7pm tomorrow.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies are then expected from Sunday through next Thursday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. Most locations are also going to be dry during these five days, although a couple isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday and Monday. The temperatures are also going to warm up some from Sunday through Tuesday as highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s; and highs on Monday and Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. The temperatures are then going to cool down some next Wednesday and Thursday as highs are going to be back in the 80s. It is also going to be windy on Wednesday as a cold front passes through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph. Critical fire weather conditions are also expected on Wednesday since it is going to be warm, dry, and windy.