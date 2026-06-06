What a beautiful end to the work week! Hopefully you spent some time outside today as the weather was beautiful with lots of sunshine, no rain, and warm temperatures! Tonight, the cloud cover will increase as the night goes on and isolated showers are possible as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Scattered showers/storms and cooler temperatures return this weekend

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, especially in locations east of I-15. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tomorrow night. Showers are then likely on Sunday and there will be a few thunderstorms around as well. It is also going to be cold enough tomorrow night and Sunday that there will be some snow in the mountains as snow levels will drop down to about 5500-6500 feet, and light snow accumulations are possible. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies are also expected on Sunday.

Some of the thunderstorms that develop this weekend in eastern Montana may be severe with damaging winds (60-80 mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter). Severe or not, all thunderstorms that develop this weekend will be capable of producing small to medium-sized hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief heavy rainfall, so make sure you keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outdoors at all.

The temperatures will also cool down as the weekend goes on. Highs tomorrow will range from the upper 50s near the Rockies to the mid 80s in northeastern Montana. Most locations will top out in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. It will then be a lot cooler on Sunday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s, 50s, and low 60s in most locations. There will also be a little breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It will then be breezy in some areas on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday will feature partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions as high pressure will briefly be in control of our weather. Showers and thunderstorms are then likely around Helena on Tuesday and there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around in north-central Montana on Tuesday. Most of this precipitation will fall during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be mostly cloudy on Tuesday.

There will be a breeze around in some areas on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Wet and cool weather is then expected for the middle and end of next week as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. There are going to be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around from Wednesday through Friday. It is also going to be cool on these three days as highs are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will be a breezy day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It will then be a bit breezy on Thursday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.