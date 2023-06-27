Scattered showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, especially before midnight. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations.

Tomorrow is going to be the cloudiest and wettest day of the next week as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around throughout the day, but especially during the PM hours. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to range from the upper 60s to the mid 80s, with the coolest temperatures in central Montana.

Heavy rainfall is possible with the thunderstorms that we see tonight and tomorrow. This heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding in some areas, which is why there is a FLOOD WATCH in effect for southeastern and portions of central Montana until 12am Thursday. To go along with the heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small to medium-sized hail, and frequent lightning are also possible with any thunderstorms that do develop.

For Thursday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with some isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around, especially in the mountains, as the upper-level trough weakens and as an upper-level ridge begins to strengthen over the western U.S. It is also going to be warmer on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions (just a couple isolated PM showers and thunderstorms) are then expected from Friday through Sunday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be hot on these three days as highs are going to be in the 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on Saturday and Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Monday as a disturbance passes through our area. This disturbance is also going to cool our temperatures down as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies on Monday.

As of right now, the weather looks great for Independence Day on Tuesday as we are going to have mainly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.