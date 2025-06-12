Scattered showers and thunderstorms through Friday

There is going to continue to be widespread haze/smoke around tonight and tomorrow, with the thickest haze/smoke along the Hi-Line east of I-15 and in northeastern Montana, and this is where the air quality may be unhealthy for everyone at times. As we go through tomorrow, the haze/smoke will decrease some, with much cleaner air and better air quality expected for everyone on Friday.

Around Helena, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight with some scattered showers/storms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight. In north-central Montana, we are going to have overcast skies this evening and tonight with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s. There is also going to continue to be a breeze around this evening and tonight along the central/eastern half of the Hi-Line as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, but this wind will gradually diminish as the night goes on.

For tomorrow, around Helena, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening. It is also going to be mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s. In north-central Montana, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms around throughout the day, especially along the Hi-Line east of I-15. It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow along the eastern half of the Hi-Line as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is then expected on Friday, generally during the PM hours, as another disturbance passes through our area. Some severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter) are expected on Friday, so please keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outdoors at all! It is also going to be mild on Friday as highs are going to be in the 70s.

The active weather pattern will continue this weekend as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around each day, mainly during the PM hours. It is also going to be mild/warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s, and it will be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

More of the same is expected for the beginning of next week as we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on both Monday and Tuesday, especially in locations east of I-15. It is also going to continue to be mild early next week as highs are going to be in the 70s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.