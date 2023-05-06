Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend

There are going to be widespread showers and thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight, especially in north-central Montana. There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around later tonight and tomorrow. Some of the precipitation that falls tonight and tomorrow may also be heavy at times, which could cause localized flash flooding. There is also going to be some snow around tonight and tomorrow in the mountains, mainly above 6000-6500 feet.

Between Friday evening and Sunday morning, many locations will probably receive between a quarter inch and three quarters of an inch of rainfall. There are also going to be some locations, generally in central Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front, that will likely receive over an inch of precipitation by Sunday morning. Exact rainfall amounts will just depend on where the heaviest rain bands set up.

It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations. Tomorrow is then going to be the coolest day of the month so far as highs are only going to be in the 50s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy tonight along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line as wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Breezy conditions are then expected tomorrow in portions of central and north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be a little warmer on Sunday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.

On Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening. There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as multiple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Thursday and mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday.

Seasonable temperatures are expected from Monday through Thursday as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

As we head into next Friday, it looks like nicer weather will begin to return to our area as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures (highs in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s).