Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday

Good Morning and Happy Thursday! In north-central Montana, there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around throughout the day today as another disturbance works its way through our area. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy. Around Helena, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny today and there are going to be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains.

It will be cool today in north-central Montana as highs are going to be in the 60s. Around Helena, it will be mild today as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. In north-central Montana, it is going to be mostly sunny and dry tomorrow, while around Helena, it is going to be partly cloudy and dry. It is also going to be mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and there is only going to be a little breeze around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday and there will be a few showers and thunderstorms around later in the day as another disturbance approaches the state. A lot of locations will remain dry though. There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around Saturday night as this disturbance passes through our area. On Sunday, it is going to be partly cloudy and there will be a few more showers and thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains and along the Hi-Line.

Saturday will be a warm day as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. The temperatures will cool back down for Father’s Day and the First Day of Summer on Sunday as highs are going to be back in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are possible.

The cooler temperatures will stick around for Monday, but the temperatures will warm back up on Tuesday as highs are going to be back in the 70s and low 80s. It is also going to be mostly sunny and mostly dry early next week as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is then possible on Wednesday as another disturbance impacts the state. It is also going to be partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Have a terrific Thursday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis