Scattered snow Tuesday night, more sun on Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central Montana through Wednesday morning and for eastern Montana through Wednesday evening. A general coating to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, while higher amounts are possible in the higher elevations.

There is also a Winter Storm Warning in effect for southwestern Montana until 5am Wednesday. Up to 7 inches of new snow accumulation is expected in locations with an elevation above 6500 feet.

There are going to be scattered areas of snow around this evening and tonight, especially in locations around and east of I-15. This snow is going to move eastward throughout the night, so it will gradually taper off from west to east as the night goes on. A general coating to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, while higher amounts are possible in the higher elevations. For locations west of I-15, less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected, if you even see snow at all. Slippery road conditions are also expected this evening and tonight, so please be careful when driving and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated snow showers around during the morning in locations east of I-15. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around on Thursday as the next cold front begins to approach our area. It is also going to be chilly on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on both of these days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

Another round of light to moderate snow is expected Thursday night and Friday morning as another cold front passes through our area. A general coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is also expected with this snow event. Once this cold front leaves our area, we will clear out and see mostly sunny skies for the rest of Friday. It is also going to be cold on Friday as highs are only going to be in the teens and 20s.

Breezy conditions and warmer temperatures are then expected on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and high temperatures are going to be in the 30s. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers on Saturday as a cold front begins to approach our area.

There are then going to be scattered snow showers around Saturday night and Sunday as this cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be chilly and a bit breezy on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and cold temperatures as highs are going to be in the 20s. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow showers around on Tuesday. It is also going to be chilly on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.