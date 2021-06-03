Record Heat Today, Then Cooling Back Down

Today is going to be the hottest day that we have had so far this week as highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s in central Montana and the upper 90s in eastern Montana. Many locations are also likely going to set a new record high temperature today as these forecasted high temperatures are about 25 degrees above our average high temperatures for this time of year. There is also a Heat Advisory in effect from 12pm until 9pm today for a lot of Montana, so make sure you take extra precautions if you are going to be outside at all this afternoon/evening. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies today with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

For tonight, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around before midnight, then a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after midnight as a cold front begins to approach our area. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 60s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as this cold front begins to work its way through our area. Locations along the hi-line and in north-central Montana have the best chance to see some showers and thunderstorms tomorrow morning, while locations south and east of a line from Havre to Great Falls to Helena have the best chance to see some showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon/evening may also be severe with strong and damaging winds being the primary hazard. It is also going to be hot again tomorrow, although it is not going to be quite as hot as it is going to be today, as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s in central Montana, and the mid to upper 90s in eastern Montana. Breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Also, there is a Fire Weather Watch in effect from 3pm tomorrow through 3am Saturday for the northeastern part of the state as lightning from thunderstorms may ignite new fires, and gusty winds from these thunderstorms may help those new fires spread rapidly.

Our temperatures are then going to be a lot more comfortable this weekend as highs on Saturday are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 70s. It is also going to be windy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday, and we are going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday.

Next Monday is then going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, generally during the PM hours, as an upper-level trough sends some moisture into our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday. The temperatures on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are generally going to be in the 70s.