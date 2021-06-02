Record Heat Possible Today and Tomorrow

It is going to be sunny and very warm today as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Some locations may also set a new record high temperature today. Tonight is then going to be clear and mild as lows are going to be in the mid 50s. Tomorrow is then going to be the hottest day this week as highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s in central Montana and the upper 90s in eastern Montana, and many locations are likely going to set a new record high temperature tomorrow. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies tomorrow with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Friday, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front begins to work its way through our area. Some of the thunderstorms on Friday may also be severe with strong and damaging winds being the primary hazard. It is also going to be hot again on Friday, although it is not going to be quite as hot as it is going to be tomorrow, as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Breezy conditions are also expected Friday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Our temperatures are then going to cool down some this weekend as highs on Saturday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s. It is also going to be windy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of PM rain showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday.

There are then going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Monday as a disturbance begins to approach our area. We are then going to have a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday as this disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have a mix of sun and clouds on both of these days. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s.