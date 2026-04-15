Rain/snow showers Wednesday night; Colder with scattered snow/graupel showers Thursday

There has been some snow along the Divide throughout the day today and scattered rain showers have developed east of the Divide this afternoon as a cold front begins to approach our area. It has also been breezy/gusty and mild again today.

Showers are likely this evening and tonight, especially before midnight, as a cold front passes through our area. Some of the precipitation that falls along and behind the cold front may be heavy. In the mountains, the precipitation will be in the form of snow. In the lower elevations, a lot of the precipitation that falls will be in the form of rain, but some snow is possible after the front passes through. It is also going to be mostly cloudy tonight, with the skies clearing out some during the second half of the night.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and there will be scattered snow and graupel showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance continues to impact the state. Friday will also be partly to mostly cloudy with snow and graupel showers likely in central Montana and western portions of north-central Montana. Elsewhere, a few snow and graupel showers are possible, but it will generally be dry.

Snow will pile up at and above mountain pass level through Friday evening. At and above mountain pass level, 3-12” of snow is expected, with the snow amounts increasing as you go up in elevation. Winter driving conditions (slick roads and reduced visibility) are expected over the mountain passes and in the higher terrain at times the next two days, so use caution when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Glacier area, the Rocky Mountain Front, and the mountains in central Montana through 9am/12pm Thursday.

In the lower elevations, up to 2” or 3” of snow is possible, but most locations will receive little (a coating) to no snow accumulation through Friday evening. Roads in the lower elevations will primarily just be wet, but there will be some slick spots around later tonight and tomorrow morning as temperatures drop below freezing, so use caution when driving.

It is going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s in most spots. It will also continue to be breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, with the wind initially decreasing, but then increasing from west to east later on.

Tomorrow will be a lot colder than today was as highs are only going to be in the 30s. It is also going to be blustery tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. The strongest wind tomorrow will be in locations east of I-15. This wind will make it feel like it is in the teens and 20s for most of the day.

Friday will be chilly, but slightly warmer as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be breezy again on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

An upper-level ridge will move into our area this weekend and will be in complete control of our weather through Tuesday. This ridge will provide us with beautiful weather from Saturday through Tuesday as it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and dry and the temperatures will warm up A LOT over these four days.

Beautiful weather is expected this weekend and early next week (Monday and Tuesday) as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. The temperatures will warm up a lot over these four days as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s on Saturday; the 60s and low 70s on Sunday; the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Monday; and the 70s and low 80s on Tuesday. It is also going to be partly to mostly sunny and dry on these four days. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on these four days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Scattered rain and mountain snow showers return next Wednesday as the next storm system begins to impact the state. It is also going to be breezy and cooler on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph and highs are going to be back in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.