Rain and snow Wednesday night

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Glacier National Park area until 5am/9am Thursday. 1 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations and 6 to 12+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the mountains. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 40 mph.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of the Hi-Line as well as the Highwood and Little Belt Mountains until 5am Thursday. 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 40 mph.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Lower Clark Fork region, the Potomac/Seeley Lake area, and the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains in western Montana until 8am Thursday. 2 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected above 4500 feet.

Precipitation is likely this evening and tonight as a cold front passes through our area. This precipitation will initially be along the Hi-Line and in the Rockies, but the precipitation will gradually work its way southward and eastward as the evening/night goes on. In the lower elevations, this precipitation is going to start out as rain, but this rain will mix in with and switch-over to all snow from northwest to southeast as the evening/night goes on. We are then going to have decreasing clouds on Thursday with some lingering snow showers around during the morning in central and northeastern Montana.

The highest snow amounts with this storm system are going to be in the Glacier National Park area where 1 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, and 6 to 12+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the mountains. In central and north-central Montana, up to 4 inches of snow accumulation is possible, with the highest amounts expected in the mountains and along the Hi-Line. The further south of the Hi-Line you are (in the lower elevations), the lower the snow amounts will be.

A flash freeze is also expected tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s in most locations. With precipitation starting out as rain, that will make paved surfaces wet, and once the temperatures drop below freezing, that moisture will freeze into ice. If you are going to be traveling anywhere tonight or tomorrow morning, please use extreme caution as roads are going to be slick.

Breezy conditions are also expected tonight with the passage of the cold front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. It is then going to be gusty tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts over 40 mph are possible, and it is going to be a bit breezy tomorrow in portions of the plains as wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible. The temperatures are also going to be a lot colder tomorrow than they were today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

We are then going to have really nice weather on Friday and Saturday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. On Friday, we are going to have lots of sunshine, and on Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered areas of rain and snow around, especially during the morning and evening. We are also going to have gusty winds on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Cooler temperatures are also expected on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Monday, and partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near to a bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.