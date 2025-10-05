WEATHER DISCUSSION: Increasing cloud cover and precipitation tonight as low temperatures dip below freezing in some areas. Expect low temperatures to range in the low to upper-20s and low-30s with cloudy skies. Lower elevations will have opportunities of rain tonight while mountain locations will see snow.

Showers and mountain snow continue to increase this evening as a cold front moves in. The precipitation will be accompanied by gusty northerly winds and much cooler temperatures.

Rain and snow impacts this weekend

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for North Central and Central Mountain areas from midnight tonight through the afternoon on Sunday. The biggest impacts will be around Glacier National Park and the East Glacier region where heavy snow is expected. 4 – 9 inches is expected 5500 feet and above, while 3 – 6 inches is expected below 5500 feet. For areas around Duck Lake, Babb, and St. Mary, expect slippery roads and driving impacts. Gusty winds up to 40-50 mph will also cause low visibility in driving and hypothermia concerns.

Expect this precipitation to persist through the morning on Sunday, even allowing some lower elevations to see a dusting of snow. The precipitation ends from north to south during the day tomorrow as the upper-level trough and low system quickly exits the region. Partial clearing of skies and light winds will result in the first widespread lower elevation freeze of the season Sunday night into Monday morning.

After some moderation in temperatures Monday afternoon, another cold night is expected for most locations Monday night into Tuesday. Upper-level ridging builds back in next week. This means above average temperatures and drier conditions are expected for much of next week. Another trough is then expected to bring more unsettled conditions sometime next weekend, though it’s unclear how much of an impact this will have.

