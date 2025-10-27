WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures trended cooler today for some Central and North Central Locations, with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Eastern portions saw high temperatures in the 60s. The main impact of the day was widespread winds, where gusts reached up to 65 mph. Tonight, expect winds on the lighter side with low temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Rain and light mountain snow tonight

Later tonight, upper-level disturbances will move from west to east across the region, producing bands of light snow and scattered rain. The period of heaviest snowfall is most likely from about 5 AM to 9 AM Monday morning. Locations along and south of I-90 from Butte to Bozeman will be the areas most impacted. With the Monday morning commute being impacted, a winter weather advisory was issued mainly for these areas.

Drier and quieter conditions move into the region on Monday afternoon that will continue into Tuesday. For Monday, expect most of the precipitation to exit the area by the afternoon with decreasing cloud cover throughout the day. High temperatures are expected in the 40s and 50s with widespread winds picking up again by the afternoon. Expect wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Windy conditions are likely to pick up again Wednesday through next weekend as another upper-level trough begins to move in around Friday. For most of these days as well, afternoon temperatures will be a bit above normal, staying in the 50s and 60s for some. Limited and light precipitation is also expected during this period.

