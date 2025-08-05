Pleasant weather Wednesday; Another round of PM showers/storms Thursday

Compared to yesterday, it has been a much quieter day today with just a few showers and thunderstorms and no severe weather. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening, but will quickly taper off after the sun sets. Tonight will be a mostly clear and dry night with lows in the 50s. There is also going to be some haze this evening and tonight, especially around Great Falls, Helena, and the Little Belts, due to smoke from the Lightning Creek fire in northern Idaho.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful and quiet day of weather. The cloud cover will gradually increase as we head into the afternoon and evening, and a stray shower/storm is possible during the evening, but almost everyone will be dry during the daylight hours. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night though, especially east of I-15. It is also going to be warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s, and it will be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There will also continue to be some haze around tomorrow, but minimal impacts to the air quality are expected.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies. During the morning, there will be a few showers and thunderstorms in northeastern Montana as tomorrow night’s disturbance leaves our area. A cold front will then produce another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon/evening and Thursday night. Some of these thunderstorms will be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter). An isolated tornado is also possible east of I-15.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday, especially during the PM hours and especially in north-central Montana, as an upper-level trough will be in control of our weather. We are also going to have a mixture of sun and clouds on Friday.

The temperatures will cool down some for the end of the work week as highs on Thursday will range from the mid 60s along the Rocky Mountain Front to the mid 80s in northeastern Montana and highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Thursday will be another breezy day along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Widespread breezy conditions are then expected on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

The Hi-Line will see some more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, while locations south of the Hi-Line will be mostly dry with just some isolated showers and thunderstorms. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 70s. There will also continue to be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

An upper-level ridge will build into Montana for Sunday and early next week providing us with pleasant weather as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and just a little wind. The temperatures will also warm back up to seasonal averages as highs are going to be in the 80s in most spots.