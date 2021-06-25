Pleasant Weather Tomorrow and This Weekend

There are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight as a cool front continues to work its way through our area. By midnight, most of this precipitation will be out of our area and only isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are expected after midnight. Most of the thunderstorms we see this evening and tonight are also going to be non-severe, although heavy rainfall, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small to medium-sized hail are still possible with any thunderstorms that do develop. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

Most locations are then going to be dry tomorrow and Saturday, although some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are possible as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be a little bit above average for this time of year as highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Sunday. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected for most of next week as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot late this weekend and next week as highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s; highs on Monday are going to be in the low to mid 90s; and highs on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s.