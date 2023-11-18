Pleasant weather again on Saturday!

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. There are also going to be a few areas of fog around tonight along the Hi-Line, primarily from Hill County over to Valley County. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful fall weather once again as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s. There are also going to be a few areas of fog around tomorrow morning along the Hi-Line. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Also, if you are heading to Missoula for the Brawl of the Wild game tomorrow, the weather is going to be fantastic! Mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected with temperatures in the 30s during the morning and in the 40s during the game.

On Sunday, rain and snow showers are likely along and west of the Continental Divide. East of the Continental Divide, most locations are going to be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It is also going to be windy on Sunday along the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible, and it is going to be gusty on Sunday in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. The wind on Sunday will be strongest during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to continue to have above average temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these two days are also going to continue to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Temperatures will start to cool down on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. It is then going to be significantly colder on Thanksgiving and Black Friday as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow, especially during the evening and generally along the Rocky Mountain Front and in central Montana. There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around on Thanksgiving Day as a cold front passes through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some more snow in some areas on Black Friday. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding location and the coverage of snow for the end of next week, but there will likely be snow around in at least portions of Montana. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Thanksgiving, and partly cloudy skies on Black Friday.