Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, September 15, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Pleasant Tuesday ahead with more sunshine and lighter winds

There were scattered showers around later Sunday through Monday and some thunderstorms around Sunday evening/night as an upper-level low moved through the region. Rainfall totals varied widely, ranging from nothing at all in some locations to more than a half inch in others. The system also brought mountain snow Monday, with Logan Pass in Glacier National Park picking up several inches. Winter weather conditions forced the closure of Going-to-the-Sun Road between Avalanche Creek and the Jackson Glacier Overlook, though the entire road is expected to reopen later today or, at the latest, tomorrow.

Today, the Helena area will enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Across north-central Montana, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a few showers possible this afternoon and evening, mainly along the Hi-Line from the Divide through Liberty County and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Winds will be noticeably lighter today than they were on Monday, but it will still be a little breezy, with sustained wind speeds of 5 to 20 mph. Highs today will be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s in most locations.

There will be some showers around tonight along the Hi-Line and the Canadian border as a disturbance passes by our area to the north. Skies tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, with the skies clearing out as the day goes on. A few isolated showers are possible along the Canadian border during the morning, but most locations will be dry. Highs tomorrow will be in the 60s and upper 50s. There will also be a little breeze around tomorrow in some areas.

Warmer temperatures return Thursday, with highs climbing into the 70s. In north-central Montana, it will be mainly sunny and dry. Around Helena, it is going to be mostly sunny and there will be a few showers and thunderstorms around during the evening. A modest breeze is also expected across the eastern half of north-central Montana, where sustained winds will range from 10 to 20 mph.

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Friday, especially in central Montana, as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. On Saturday, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and there will be some scattered showers around, especially during the morning and generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance departs our area.

Temperatures will remain pleasant Friday and Saturday, with highs generally in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Winds will be on the lighter side on both days.

Beautiful weather is expected Sunday and Monday as an upper-level ridge builds overhead. On these two days, it will be mostly sunny, dry, and mild as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s in most locations.

Have a tremendous Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis