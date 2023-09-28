Pleasant fall weather for the end of the work week

There are going to be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have decreasing clouds and chilly/cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and 40s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For tomorrow and Friday, we are going to have very nice fall weather as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and cool temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be scattered showers around this weekend as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies and below average temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, there are going to be some scattered showers around as this weekend’s storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be warmer on Monday than it is going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s. There is also going to be a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers around on Tuesday and Wednesday as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.