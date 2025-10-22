Another gusty day today in north-central Montana as peak wind gusts were over 40 mph in a lot of locations. Outside of the wind, we have beautiful weather today with a good amount of sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

The wind will die down this evening, with little to no wind tonight in most locations. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. We are also going to have mostly clear skies and dry conditions tonight.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Picture perfect fall weather on Wednesday!

Tomorrow will be a picture perfect fall day with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, little to no wind, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Definitely spend some time outside tomorrow if you can!

Nice fall weather will stick around for Thursday and Friday as well as an upper-level ridge remains in control of our weather. On Thursday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions, and on Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. It is also going to continue to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s, and a few locations may even top out in the low 70s on Friday! The wind will also return for these two days as it will be a bit breezy east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusty winds are expected on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

Changes arrive this weekend as an upper-level trough begins to impact our area. The temperatures will cool down a lot this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s on Saturday, and the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Sunday. Widespread breezy conditions are also expected this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

There will also be some moisture around this weekend, although the bulk of the moisture will remain along and west of the Rockies. On Saturday, there are going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around the Helena area and there are going to be some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around in north-central Montana. There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around the Helena area on Sunday and there are going to be a few rain and mountain snow showers around in north-central Montana on Sunday. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies this weekend.

It will remain cool early next week as highs are only going to be in the 40s and low 50s on Monday and Tuesday. There will continue to be a few rain and snow showers around on Monday, but we will dry out as we head into Tuesday as the trough leaves our area.