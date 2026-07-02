Good Morning and Happy Thursday! A FLOOD ADVISORY remains in effect for the Many Glacier Valley in Glacier National Park until 11:45am Thursday as there is still some minor flooding occurring.

Nice weather is in the forecast for today as it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s and low to mid 80s. There will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon and evening, but a lot of locations will remain dry today.

Here is today's forecast:

Partly to mostly sunny and warm with isolated showers/storms on Thursday

A couple of the thunderstorms that develop later on today in eastern Montana may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter).

It will also be breezy again today along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there is going to be little to no wind around today.

Tomorrow, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, generally in central Montana and in eastern portions of north-central Montana, as another disturbance passes through our area. A couple of the thunderstorms that develop later on tomorrow in eastern Montana may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter).

It is going to be warm again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Divide, it will be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, it will be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Independence Day on Saturday will have almost perfect weather with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday will feature nice weather as well as it is going to be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s and low 90s. It will be mostly dry on Sunday in north-central Montana, but around Helena, there will be a few showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, so keep an eye to the sky if you will be outdoors at all.

It will remain warm next week as highs on Monday and Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Around Helena, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny on these two days and there will be a few showers and thunderstorms around during the PM hours. In north-central Montana, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry on these two days.

Have a terrific Thursday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis