We have had really nice weather today with partly cloudy skies, pleasant temperatures, and not a lot of wind, and this nice, spring-like weather is going to be sticking around through the weekend as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer on Wednesday

It is going to be partly cloudy and cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s. The wind is also going to get stronger as the night goes on, with gusty winds (gusts over 50 mph) developing along the Rocky Mountain Front, and breezy conditions (gusts up to 30 mph) developing in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front after midnight.

Tomorrow will be warmer than today was as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s, and a couple locations may set a new record high temperature. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy and dry tomorrow. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be gusty tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week and likely the warmest day of the month as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s, 60s, and low 70s. Several locations will likely set a new record high temperature on Thursday. The wind also won’t be too strong on Thursday as there is just going to be a bit of a breeze around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be mainly sunny and dry on Thursday. Definitely spend some time outdoors if you can!

Friday will be another beautiful day as it is going to be mostly sunny, dry, and unseasonably warm as highs are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s. Some locations will likely set a new record high temperature again on Friday. There is also just going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

The upper-level ridge will remain in control of our weather this weekend, but it will begin to break-down as an upper-level trough begins to approach our area. It will continue to be unseasonably warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and dry, and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry. The wind will return this weekend as widespread breezy conditions are expected with 10-25 mph sustained winds, and gusts up to 40 mph.

A storm system will pass through the state on Monday bringing cooler temperatures and some precipitation. Highs on Monday are going to be back in the 40s in most spots, which is still above average for this time of year. There are also going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Monday, especially in the mountains, and it will be overcast. Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry as high pressure builds back in. It is also going to be breezy and cool on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.