It will continue to be hazy through at least Thursday, but the haze will diminish some as we go through the rest of this week as an upper-level trough brings some cleaner air into the state. This haze will reduce the visibility some, but only minor impacts to the air quality are expected as the air quality should be in the “good” or moderate” category in most locations.

There will continue to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around for the rest of this evening and tonight, generally around Helena and in western portions of north-central Montana, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Partly to mostly cloudy and warm on Wednesday

Tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains and along the Hi-Line. Tomorrow is also going to be the warmest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s, with the coolest temperatures around Helena and along the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to be a bit breezy tomorrow in northeastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there will be little to no wind around tomorrow.

Cooler and wetter weather is then expected for the end of the week and the beginning of this weekend as an upper-level trough is going to be in complete control of our weather. On Thursday, there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. A few of these thunderstorms may be strong to severe with gusty to strong winds, small to medium-sized hail, and brief heavy rainfall.

There are then going to be more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around on Friday and Saturday as this trough passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies from Thursday through Saturday. As of right now, Friday looks to be the wettest day of the next week in central and north-central Montana.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some later this week as highs on Thursday are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s, and highs on Friday and Saturday are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

Nicer weather will return on Sunday as the trough pulls away from our area. There will still be some lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15, but Sunday will be the drier day of the weekend. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations.

On Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around later in the day as another trough approaches our area. There are then going to be some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Tuesday as this trough passes through our area. Seasonable temperatures are also expected early next week as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.