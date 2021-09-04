Partly Cloudy, Hazy, and Warmer on Saturday

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected this weekend and on Labor Day as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures this weekend and on Labor Day are also going to be warmer than they have been over the past several days as highs on Saturday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and highs on Sunday and Labor Day are going to be in the mid to upper 80s. The smoke in the atmosphere is also going to be on the increase this weekend, and it is going to be pretty hazy/smoky outside from Saturday afternoon through at least Sunday evening. This haze/smoke is going to cause the air quality to at times become “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, so if you do have any respiratory concerns, please limit your time outdoors during the second half of the weekend.

There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph. It is then going to be windy on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. Breezy conditions are then expected on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. High fire danger is also expected on Sunday and Monday since it is going to be breezy/windy, warm, and dry.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as an upper level ridge is going to continue to be in control of our weather. We are also going to continue to have warm temperatures on these three days as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s; highs on Wednesday are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s; and highs on Thursday are going to be in the low to mid 80s. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday and Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms next Friday. It is also going to be cooler next Friday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.