It was hot today as highs were in the 80s and 90s, and a couple locations in eastern Montana topped out in the 100s. It was also gusty today in northeastern Montana as sustained wind speeds have been between 10 and 25 mph. There have also been scattered showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon and evening in western and southwestern Montana and there have been a few showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon and evening in northeastern Montana.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Partly cloudy and warm with some PM showers/storms on Wednesday

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area this evening and early tonight. In north-central Montana, there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, especially before midnight. A couple of the thunderstorms that develop may be strong to severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) being the main hazard. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy tonight.

The wind will diminish this evening for a lot of us, but it will be breezy throughout the night in eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s in a lot of locations.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be warm tomorrow around the Helena area and along the Rocky Mountain Front as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Across the plains in north-central and northeastern Montana, it is going to be hot again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 80s and low to mid 90s. A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for northeastern Montana as well as Hill County and northern Blaine County until 9pm tomorrow.

There will be a good breeze around again tomorrow in eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph are possible. This wind will keep the fire danger elevated, and a RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for portions of northeastern Montana from 12pm-10pm tomorrow. Around Helena and in western portions of north-central Montana, there will just be a little breeze around tomorrow.

It will be hot on Thursday and Friday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. On Thursday, there will be some isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around, and on Friday, there will be a few scattered PM showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to be partly to mostly sunny on these two days and there will just be a little breeze (5-20 mph) around.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday and there will be scattered showers and some thunderstorms around on Sunday as a storm system slowly passes through our area. Some locations may receive up to or over 1” of precipitation this weekend! Cooler temperatures are also expected this weekend as highs are going to be back in the 60s and 70s on Saturday and the 60s and mid to upper 50s on Sunday. There will also be a bit of a breeze around this weekend, especially on Sunday, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The temperatures will slowly warm back up early next week as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s on Monday and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Tuesday. It is also going to be partly cloudy on these two days with a few showers and thunderstorms around on Monday and a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday.