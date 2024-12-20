Partly cloudy and mild on Friday

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few snow and freezing rain showers around, generally along the Hi-Line and generally after midnight. A light glaze of ice and a coating of snow is possible tonight in locations that see this precipitation, so roads may be slick in some areas. Along the Hi-Line east of I-15, it is going to be cold again tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and teens. Elsewhere, lows are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a couple snow/freezing rain showers around during the morning along the eastern half of the Hi-Line (east of Hill County). It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 30s, 40s, and low to mid 50s in most locations, with the coldest temperatures in northeastern Montana.

Gusty winds are also expected tonight and tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. Some rain and snow is then possible Saturday night, generally in the mountains and around the Helena area, as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds on Sunday with a few isolated snow and rain showers around during the morning, generally in the mountains, as this disturbance leaves our area.

It is also going to feel nice outside this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s, 40s, and 50s, with the coldest temperatures along the eastern half of the Hi-Line. On Saturday, there is just going to be a little breeze around. It is then going to be windy on Sunday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be gusty on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

From Monday through Christmas (Wednesday), there will be some rain and snow around along and west of the Continental Divide as a few disturbances pass through our area. In north-central Montana, there are just going to be a couple isolated rain and snow showers around on these three days as most of the precipitation will fail to make it across the Divide. Around the Helena area, there is going to be some scattered snow/rain around on Monday, generally during the morning and especially in the mountains; there is a chance of PM rain and snow on Tuesday, generally in the mountains; there will be some rain/snow around Christmas Eve Night; and there will be some isolated snow and rain showers around Christmas morning, generally in the mountains. We are also going to have decreasing clouds on Monday; mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday; and mostly sunny skies on Christmas Day.

As we head into Thursday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers, generally in the mountains, as the next disturbance begins to pass through our area. Well above average temperatures are also expected for all of next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s, 40s, and low to mid 50s in most locations.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be windy for most of next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. In the valleys, little to no wind is expected next week. Elsewhere, it is going to be breezy/gusty next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.