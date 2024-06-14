One more warm and dry day before cooler and wetter weather arrives

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for central/eastern Glacier County, central Pondera County, and western Toole County from 3pm Saturday until 6am Sunday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for most of the mountains in western and southwestern Montana from 10am/12pm/6pm Monday until 9pm Tuesday/12am Wednesday.

We are going to have mostly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow is also going to be the warmest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Friday in central Montana and in western portions of north-central Montana, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around Friday night and Saturday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Saturday. We are then going to have increasing clouds and mostly dry conditions on Father’s Day (Sunday) as we are going to be in between disturbances.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some this weekend as highs are going to be in the 60s and 70s on Saturday and highs are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s on Sunday. Gusty winds are also expected this weekend, especially from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

Widespread rain and mountain snow (generally above 6000 feet) is then likely on Monday and Tuesday, especially from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, as an upper-level trough works its way through our area.

Monday and Tuesday are also going to be the coolest days of the next week as highs are going to range from the mid 40s to the mid 60s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday as this upper-level trough leaves our area. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s on Wednesday and the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Thursday.