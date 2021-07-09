One More Day With Some Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Around

We are going to have mostly clear skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid 50s in most locations. For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance works its way through our area. Most of the thunderstorms that we see tomorrow are going to be non-severe, but frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small to medium-sized hail are still possible with any thunderstorms that do develop. It is also going to feel pretty nice outside tomorrow as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations. Also, it is going to continue to be hazy tonight and tomorrow as some wildfire smoke continues to work its way into our area.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected this weekend as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very hot this weekend as highs on Saturday are going to be in the low to mid 90s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 90s. There is also going to continue to be some haze around this weekend as some wildfire smoke continues to work its way into our area.

On Monday, we are going to have mainly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as a disturbance passes by our area. There are then going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday as a disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s, and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm back up some over these two days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.