One more day of unsettled weather, then mostly sunny, dry, and warmer

There have been scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around today, generally during the afternoon and evening. It was also warmer today than it has been over the past several days as highs were in the 50s in a lot of locations.

There will continue to be some scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around this evening. Once the sun sets, most of these showers will quickly taper off, but there will continue to be a few isolated rain and mountain snow showers around throughout the night. It is also going to be partly cloudy and chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

We begin to dry out tomorrow, but there will continue to be a few scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around, generally in the higher terrain and generally in central Montana, as we remain in the unsettled weather pattern for one more day. It is also going to be partly cloudy tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be in the 50s and low 60s in most spots. There is also going to be a little breeze around tomorrow, especially in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and a few gusts over 30 mph are possible.

Beautiful weather is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. On these two days, it is going to be mostly sunny and dry. The temperatures will also continue to warm up over these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s on Thursday and the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Friday. There will be little to no wind around on Thursday and it will be a little breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

This weekend will feature much nicer weather than last weekend. This weekend, it is going to be partly cloudy and mild as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s. There will be a few showers around this weekend, generally in the mountains and generally during the PM hours, but a lot of this weekend will be dry. There is also only going to be a little breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

The nice weather will continue early next week. It is going to feel great outside on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. It is also going to be partly to mostly sunny on these two days. Monday will be dry, while on Tuesday, there will be a few isolated rain showers around. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.