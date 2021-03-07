Old Man Winter is Back!

After a fairly nice Sunday, winter will be making a return for the beginning of the work week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the viewing area starting Monday afternoon until late Tuesday morning. A variety of factors will play into how much snow accumulates, but at this time it looks like 1"-3" is possible. A few areas could see up to 5"-6" depending on where the heavier band of snow sets up.

Regardless of the accumulations, the snow is expected to be the heavy, wet kind that will contain a decent amount of liquid precipitation that we desperately need due to the current drought situation.

Areas to the North and East will also likely see snow, however no highlights have been issued for that area at this time. Temperatures during the day will be in the upper 30s to 40s in most locations, but then drop below freezing overnight which will cause any slushy accumulations or wet surfaces to freeze. Travel could become difficult as we head into Tuesday morning.

Things will begin to moderate and temperatures will rebound by late in the work week, with next weekend looking very nice once again. Any snow accumulations we do get will likely melt quickly as we head through the work week.