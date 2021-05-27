Nice Weather Today, Then Windy and Cooler Tomorrow

We are going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions today as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around this morning, especially in central Montana. The temperatures today are also going to be a lot warmer than they have been over the past several days as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s in central Montana and the low to mid 60s in eastern Montana. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tonight, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as a cold front begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid 40s, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as a cold front passes through our area. The temperatures tomorrow in central Montana are also going to be cooler than they are going to be today as highs are going to be in the low 60s. In eastern Montana, the temperatures tomorrow are actually going to be warmer than they are going to be today as highs are going to be in the low 70s. This cold front is also going to bring some windy conditions to our area as sustained wind speeds tomorrow are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are then going to have some awesome weather this weekend as we are going to have lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 70s. Most locations are also going to be dry this weekend, although there are going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday.

Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on Memorial Day (Monday) as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday as this disturbance passes through our area. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then going to return to our area on Wednesday as high pressure is once again going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to be above average for this time of year on these three days as highs on Monday and Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the low to mid 80s.