We had beautiful weather again today and this beautiful weather is going to be sticking around for the rest of the work week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather! An unsettled weather pattern is then expected this weekend and next week as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather.

Tonight, we are going to have clear skies and cool temperatures as lows are going to be in the 30s in most locations. Tomorrow will be a gorgeous day with mainly sunny skies, little to no wind, and cooler, but still pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. Friday will be a warm day, possibly the warmest day for the rest of this year, as highs are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions on Friday. There will also be a little more wind around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and the strongest wind is going to be along the eastern half of the Hi-Line.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Nice weather through Friday; Cooler, breezier, and wetter weather this weekend

Unsettled weather returns this weekend as an upper-level trough begins to impact our area. On Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around as a cold front passes through our area. This precipitation will become more widespread as we head into Saturday evening/night and it will be cold enough for some snow in the mountains. Mountain snow is then likely on Sunday as another cold front passes through our area and there will be rain showers around in the lower elevations, especially during the morning. It will also be cold enough that some lower elevation locations may see some snow fly on Sunday. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Accumulating snow this weekend will mainly be at/above mountain pass level. That’s where over a half foot of snow is possible. Light snow accumulations will be possible in some of the lower elevations near the mountains though. This snow may create difficult travel at and above mountain pass level Saturday night into Sunday, so please use caution when driving.

The temperatures will cool down a lot this weekend as highs on Saturday are going to be in the 60s and low 70s (mid to upper 70s in northeastern Montana), and highs on Sunday are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s. Gusty winds are also expected this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. ON Saturday, the wind will be coming out of the west-southwest, while on Sunday, the wind will be coming out of the west-northwest.

The unsettled weather will stick around for at least the first half of next week as the upper-level trough remains in control of our weather. On Monday, there is going to be some scattered snow/rain around, mainly in central Montana and in western portions of north-central Montana. Scattered rain and snow showers are then expected on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon/evening, and a mixture of rain and snow is likely on Wednesday. The lower elevations will likely see some snow next week, and light snow accumulations are possible. In the mountains, all the precipitation next week will be in the form of snow, and accumulations are likely.

It is also going to be chilly next week as high temperatures are only going to be in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s, and these temperatures are well below average for this time of year. Right now, Monday is forecasted to be the coldest day, with the temperatures warming up some as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday.