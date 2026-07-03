Good Morning and Happy Friday everyone! We had really nice weather yesterday and that nice weather is going to stick around for the holiday weekend! Today, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon and evening, mainly to the south and east of Helena, in Judith Basin County, in Fergus County, and in northeastern Montana, including in Phillips County and Valley County. Elsewhere, it will be mostly dry today. A couple of the thunderstorms that develop later on today in eastern Montana may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter).

It is going to be warm today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a breeze around again today along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

Here is the holiday weekend forecast:

Nice weather for the 4th of July weekend!

The 4th of July, which is tomorrow, will have spectacular summer weather! It is going to be the warmest day that we have had in awhile as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. It is also going to be mostly sunny and dry tomorrow. If you will be outdoors celebrating the holiday tomorrow, make sure you stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday will feature nice weather as well as it is going to be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Most locations will remain dry on Sunday, but there will be isolated showers and thunderstorms around in central Montana during the afternoon and evening. There will also be little to no wind around on Sunday.

It will be slightly cooler, but still warm on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. In north-central Montana, it is going to be mostly sunny and mostly dry on Monday, just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. Around Helena, it is going to be partly cloudy on Monday and there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the evening as a disturbance begins to impact the state.

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday, generally during the afternoon/evening, as another disturbance passes through the state. It is also going to be partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

It is going to be hot on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. The temperatures will then cool down a little bit on Thursday as highs are going to be back in the 80s and upper 70s. On Wednesday, it is going to be mostly sunny and there are going to be a few showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. It is then going to be mainly sunny and mainly dry on Thursday.

Have an awesome 4th of July!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis