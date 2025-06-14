Nice weather for Flag Day on Saturday

There were scattered showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon and evening. They did not pack as much of a punch as originally expected, but there were still reports of hail, gusty to strong winds, and minor flooding with these storms. A funnel cloud was also observed in northwestern Toole County near Sunburst and Kevin.

There will continue to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around tonight, but the severe threat is now over. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with some areas of fog (potentially dense) around after midnight. Also, lows tonight are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with some areas of fog around during the morning. A lot of locations will remain dry tomorrow, but there will still be a few showers and thunderstorms around, especially in locations east of I-15. A couple severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1-2+”) will also be possible later on tomorrow in southern portions of north-central Montana, but the main severe threat tomorrow will be in south-central and southeastern Montana. A stray tornado is also possible tomorrow.

On Sunday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening, as another disturbance begins to impact our area. A few severe thunderstorms will also be possible later on Sunday, mainly in locations east of I-15. Damaging winds and/or large hail will be the main hazards. An isolated tornado is also possible in southeastern Montana.

Mild/warm temperatures are also expected this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. There is also going to continue to be some haze around this weekend, but the air quality will not be impacted all that much as “good” or “moderate” air quality is expected. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

It is also going to be mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s. Breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front as well as in northeastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The active weather pattern will continue for the first half of next week as there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on both Monday and Tuesday, and a few of the thunderstorms that develop may be severe. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday and a mixture of sun and clouds on Tuesday. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. A few showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Thursday as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies on Thursday. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies on Friday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. It is also going to be mild/warm on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it will be a bit breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.