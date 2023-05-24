Multiple rounds of scattered showers and storms through the weekend

An upper-level trough is going to remain fairly stationary over the western U.S. for the rest of this week and the first half of this weekend. The location of this trough is providing Montana with an unsettled southerly/southwesterly flow. Over the next several days, multiple rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected as multiple disturbances travel along this southerly/southwesterly flow and impact our area. As we go through this weekend and into next week, the trough will slowly shift eastward, which will allow some nicer and quieter weather to return to our area.

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially after midnight, as a disturbance begins to impact our area. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to range from the upper 40s to the low 60s, and it is going to be hazy tonight in locations east of I-15.

For tomorrow, there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around throughout the day as tonight’s disturbance leaves our area and as another disturbance begins to impact our area. A couple of the thunderstorms that develop later on tomorrow may also be severe with damaging winds gusts and/or large hail. We are also going to have a wide range of high temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the upper 80s, with the warmest temperatures in eastern Montana. It is also going to be breezy in spots tomorrow as wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be more scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, especially during the PM hours, as multiple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on Thursday and Friday and partly cloudy skies this weekend. For Thursday and Friday, it is going to be cool as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. It is then going to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and mid to upper 60s.

On Memorial Day, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance impacts our area. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Memorial Day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Also, highs on Memorial Day are going to be in the 70s in most locations.