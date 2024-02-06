Multiple chances of snow this week

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for most of north-central and northeastern Montana until 11am Tuesday. Visibility below a half mile is possible in dense fog. Slick roads are also expected as moisture from this fog will freeze on contact with any paved surfaces.

There are going to be areas of fog around tonight and tomorrow morning, especially in north-central Montana, and some of this fog will be dense. Outside of the fog, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow. There are also going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around tonight, especially before midnight. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around tomorrow around the Helena area, especially during the evening, and there are going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around tomorrow in north-central Montana, especially during the evening.

Lows tonight are going to be in the teens and 20s in most locations. Tomorrow is then going to be the warmest day of the week as highs are going to be in the upper 20s, 30s, and low to mid 40s in most locations.

There are then going to be areas of light to moderate snow around on Wednesday and Thursday (especially Thursday morning) as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have overcast skies on Wednesday and mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. In the lower elevations, up to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible over these two days, with higher amounts possible in the mountains. Roads are also going to be slippery in many areas on these two days due to this snow, so please be careful when driving.

It is also going to be chilly on Wednesday and Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around on Friday as the upper-level trough leaves our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on Friday. Also, highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations.

On Saturday, high pressure is going to briefly be in control of our weather, so we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. We are then going to have a chance to see a few more scattered snow and rain showers on Sunday and Monday as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days.

The temperatures this weekend and early next week are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.