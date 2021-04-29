Much Warmer Temperatures for Thursday and Friday

It is going to be a warm and breezy/windy end to the work week. Highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid 70s, and highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s - about 15 to 20 degrees above our average high temperatures for this time of year. It is also going to be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 30 and 40 mph; and it is going to be windy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 35 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 40 and 50 mph.

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow and Friday, and there is a slight chance that we could see a couple rain showers tomorrow, but most (if not all) locations are going to remain dry. Also, due to this warm, dry, and breezy/windy weather, elevated fire weather conditions are forecasted for tomorrow and Friday, which means that it is going to be easier for fires to start and spread. However, since we did receive some precipitation over the weekend, and since it is spring green-up time, critical fire weather conditions are not expected at this time.

More unsettled weather will begin to return to our area this weekend as there are going to be a few isolated rain showers around on Saturday, and there are going to be some scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot this weekend as highs on Saturday are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. It is also going to continue to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Next week will also start off unsettled as we are going to have a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers on both Monday and Tuesday. A few isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers are also possible on Wednesday. The high temperatures next week are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. It is also going to be breezy next Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.