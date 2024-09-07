Mostly sunny, hazy/smoky, and hot this weekend

SYNOPSIS: We are going to have a good amount of sunshine, mostly dry conditions, and well above average temperatures for this time of year tomorrow through Monday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. Cloudier, cooler, and wetter weather is then expected for the middle and end of next week as an upper-level trough slowly passes through our area.

DAY-TO-DAY: We are going to have clear and hazy skies tonight, with the thickest haze in southwestern Montana. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions tomorrow and we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) on Sunday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon/evening, generally in the mountains around Helena, as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. We are also going to have well above average temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s, so do your best to stay cool! There is also going to be little to no wind around this weekend.

It is also going to be hazy this weekend, with the thickest haze and the greatest visibility reduction in southwestern Montana, including around Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, and Dillon, and the least haze/best visibility in northern and eastern Montana. There are also going to be areas of smoke around this weekend in southwestern and western Montana, and at times the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups or unhealthy for everyone. Everywhere else, we are going to have good to moderate air quality this weekend.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Monday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms as Sunday’s disturbance continues to impact our area. It is also going to be hot and breezy on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Tuesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies, mostly dry conditions, and a little breeze around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be cooler on Tuesday than it is going to be this weekend and on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around from Wednesday through Friday as an upper-level trough slowly passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on these three days. It is also going to be a lot cooler for the middle and end of next week as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the 70s and low 80s; highs on Thursday are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s; and highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.