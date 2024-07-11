Mostly sunny, hazy, a bit breezy, and very hot on Thursday

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for portions of western Montana until 11pm Wednesday and for most of eastern Montana from 11am until 9pm Thursday.

We are going to have mostly clear/hazy skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, with just a light breeze overnight. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, mainly in locations east of I-15, as a weak disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have increasing haze throughout the day tomorrow as some smoke from wildfires off to our west works its way into our area, with the worst of the haze expected tomorrow afternoon/evening. A lot of this haze/smoke will be aloft in the atmosphere, but the air quality may become “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in some areas later on tomorrow, so limit your time outdoors if you are sensitive to increased particulate matter in the atmosphere.

It is also going to be very hot again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 90s and 100s. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow afternoon/evening in western portions of north-central Montana and around the Helena area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have mainly sunny skies with a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms around in northeastern Montana during the afternoon and evening. It is also still going to be hazy on Friday, but it won’t be as hazy as it will be tomorrow. The temperatures are also going to be a little cooler on Friday than they will be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 90s and mid to upper 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions on Saturday and partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Sunday as an upper-level ridge is going to continue to be in control of our weather. It is also going to continue to be hot this weekend as highs are going to be in the 90s to near 100° on Saturday and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Sunday. There is also going to be a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of PM showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is also going to be hot and a little breezy on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.