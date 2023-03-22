Mostly sunny and warming up for the middle of the week

There are going to be areas of fog around tonight/tomorrow morning in north-central Montana, and some of this fog may be dense, especially in the Milk River Valley. Outside of this fog, we are going to have mostly clear skies tonight and mostly sunny skies tomorrow.

It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and teens in most locations. For tomorrow, it is going to be cold along the Hi-Line east of I-15 as highs are going to be in the 20s, and it is going to be cool everywhere else as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s.

On Thursday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a chance of evening rain/snow showers along the Continental Divide and around the Helena area as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are also going to be some areas of fog around Thursday morning along portions of the Hi-Line.

It is also going to be breezy in portions of central and north-central Montana on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The temperatures are also going to be warmer on Thursday than they are going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s, with the coldest temperatures along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line.

Cool temperatures are then expected on Friday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to continue to be breezy in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. There are also going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around on Friday in north-central Montana, and there are going to be scattered snow showers around on Friday around the Helena area as a disturbance passes through our area.

There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around this weekend, especially during the PM hours, as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies this weekend. It is also going to be chilly this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Tuesday. The temperatures are also going to continue to be below average on these two days as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.