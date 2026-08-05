Good Morning and Happy Wednesday! An upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather for at least the next week, which means you can expect mostly sunny to sunny skies, dry conditions, and near to above average temperatures for this time of year. Periods of haze/smoke and reduced air quality are also expected as we go through the next week.

Here is today's forecast:

Mostly sunny and warmer on Wednesday

In north-central Montana, it will be a bit hazy today and the air quality will be in the good or moderate category in most locations. Around Helena, it is going to be very hazy again today, so the visibility will be reduced, but most of the haze will be aloft, so only minor impacts to the air quality are expected.

The haze/smoke will increase as we go through tonight as the flow aloft brings more smoke from fires burning in Washington and Oregon into the state. Tomorrow, it is going to be very hazy/smoky throughout western and central Montana, and the air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, possibly even unhealthy for everyone in some areas. In north-central and northeastern Montana, the haze/smoke will diminish some as the day goes on.

For Friday through early next week, there will continue to be areas of haze and some smoke around, with the worst conditions expected in western and southwestern Montana. That’s where the visibility will be significantly reduced and the air quality at times may be unhealthy for sensitive groups or unhealthy for everyone.

Outside of the haze/smoke, you can expect mostly sunny skies in north-central Montana and sunny skies around Helena today. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow through Saturday. Sunday through Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions as a couple weak disturbances pass by our area.

It is going to be warmer today than it was yesterday as highs are going to be back in the 80s in most locations. Tomorrow through Sunday it will be hot as highs are going to be in the 80s and 90s in most locations, with the hottest temperatures expected Friday and this weekend. It will then be slightly cooler, but still very warm early next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.

There will be a little breeze around today out across the plains as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Along the Divide, it will be breezy later on today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Tomorrow, it will be a bit breezy, especially east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. This wind will elevate the fire danger in northeastern Montana and a FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect from 12pm until 8pm. There will then continue to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas Friday and this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis