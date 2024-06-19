Mostly sunny and warmer for the first day of summer

There are going to be a few showers and thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight. We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight. It is also not going to be as cold tonight as it was last night as lows are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s in most locations. A few areas of frost may also develop again tonight in the normally colder locations, so please make sure you protect any sensitive vegetation that you may have.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies via increasing clouds with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. A couple strong to severe thunderstorms with strong winds and/or medium/large hail are also possible on Friday. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have really nice summer weather as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and warm temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s on Saturday and the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Sunday. There is also going to be a good breeze around Sunday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. It is also going to continue to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be a little breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be a bit breezy and warm on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.